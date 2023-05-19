More than 45,000 installments were delayed; will be transferred via TED on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Labor and Employment

A technical error in the payment system central bank interrupted the transfer of 45,335 unemployment insurance installments that would be sent via TED on Tuesday (May 16, 2023). The information was disclosed by the MTE (Ministry of Labor and Employment) in announcement.

Late payments will be made on the next Tuesday (May 23). According to the ministry, receipt will be automatic. The aggrieved citizen does not need to make requests of any nature to receive the amounts.

Only installments that would have been sent via TED were cancelled. The others were paid as they should have been. The entity responsible for the transfer is the Caixa Econômica Federal.

“The Ministry of Labor and Employment regrets what happened and reiterates that it acts to ensure the benefits to which workers are entitled”says the note.