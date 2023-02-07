with video Hockey players take home bronze after a win over Australia, Germany wins the World Cup final against Belgium after shoot-outs

The Dutch hockey players do not have to leave the World Cup empty-handed. The bronze medal game against Australia was won 3-1 after a 1-0 deficit. The Orange squad missed the final battle in India on Friday after being beaten by shoot-outs by defending champion Belgium, which lost to Germany in the final later today after shoot-outs.