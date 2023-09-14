FIA reveals the underpinnings of the TD018

“We discovered some ‘rubber noses’ and now we expect them to disappear”. Christian Horner in Monza he declared that the Red Bull RB19 will not be particularly affected by the new technical directive TD018 which will come into force starting from Singapore although in addition to the flexible wings the FIA ​​has also focused on strengthening the TD039 relating to ‘flexible’ flat bottoms, a crackdown that could force some teams to raise the car from the ground thus losing aerodynamic load (one of these, for example, could be Williams, which has declared that it has nothing to fear regarding the wings).

The fact that Horner used his words ‘in the plural’ was explained by Tim Goss, FIA technical director for the single-seater division. Goss, in fact, underlined that the technical directives that will come into force from this week onwards are the result of collaboration between the teams and the Federation to reduce gray areas in the regulations as much as possible.

The words of Tim Goss

“There are a lot of smart engineers trying to get the most out of the regulations and us we must ensure that everyone has a common understanding of what the limits are and we must be fair and balanced to all competitors in how we apply these limits. In recent times we have seen a little too liberal application of the design details of aerodynamic components. For us, the important part of Article 3.2.2 is that ‘all aerodynamic components or bodywork which influence the aerodynamic performance of the car must be rigidly fixed and immobile with respect to their frame of reference and must use a uniform, solid, lasts and continues in all circumstances’. It is obviously solar that the components in question (wings and bottoms, ed) cannot be totally rigid. Therefore, we studied a series of load deformation tests aimed at defining how much the elements could bend and evolved these tests to place a reasonable limit on the drift that was occurring. This Technical Directive 018 serves to ensure that a common understanding has been reached between the FIA ​​and the teams on where to draw the line in terms of these design details“.

“An example of what we don’t want to see? A beam wing that is decoupled so that it rotates around a pivot or can move sideways or up and down. We didn’t target a particular car or a feature exploited by more or less the entire grille, but we went on to further regulate, for example, the point where the front wing joins the nose and also other elements of the rear wings. There have been several cases where teams tried to make the most of the possibility of deflection by allowing some pieces to start moving relative to each other. And if one piece has been allowed to be decoupled from another, it’s because that point of the bodywork does not conform to being uniform, solid, hard and continuous. We spoke for several weeks with a few teams that we felt needed clarity, and then we sent our proposal to all teams asking for feedback by August 29th. We then spoke again in Monza, about the details of the design, where the teams asked us for examples. It’s just a matter of fairness to everyone, to make sure that everyone has a common vision and that everyone knows how we will operate from a certain date. Currently the teams have to present the projects and upload some information to the online platform, but now they will also have to upload the structural connections and this in itself contributes to self-control. This technical directive is an example of how we and the teams work together to try to ensure we have a common understanding. It’s not easy, but if we manage to nurture this understanding in a sensible and thoughtful way, we will be going in the right direction.”