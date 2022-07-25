As often happens, in Formula 1 two levels coexist: one closely linked to the track and one politic. And in this last area, the opposition of most of the teams to technical directive 039 which will come into force starting from the Belgian GP at the end of August. The story is well known, with the teams led by Red Bull and Ferrari that are questioning the ‘shield’ given by safety reasons, which essentially allows the FIA ​​to operate hands-free on the regulations even during the current season. Two issues addressed in the much debated TD039, the one related to porpoising and the one known as the flexibility of flat bottoms. In recent days, the Red Bull and Ferrari leaders with Christian Horner and Mattia Binotto made themselves heard, talking to journalists about their respective doubts.

He joined them Helmut Markowho seemed pretty sure that a compromise will be reached, from the words reported by F1-insider: “There will definitely not be a ‘Lex Mercedes’. The whole issue is not a problem at all, only one team interprets it as such. They should focus on making the car competitiveinstead of digging into the regulations and throwing poisoned arrows at us“. And in recent days with the Austrians ofÖsterreich he had not gone for the subtle: “The teams that voted in favor were McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes. Strangely all teams with Mercedes engines. Will it be a coincidence? The decision has not yet been made, the safety discourse is not enough. And Ferrari has already made it clear that it will not accept it ”. Marko then spoke of the rivalry with compatriot Toto Wolff: “We are not enemies, the press portrays us like this. We are rivals, and we are not surprised by these psychological games ”.