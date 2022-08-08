As has been known for weeks now, starting from the next competition weekend, scheduled in Spa-Francorchamps from 26 to 28 August, the Federation will bring into force the technical directive 039. The document aims to further specify two regulatory aspects, that relating to porpoising – for which a metric for measuring vertical oscillations and a consequent limit not to be exceeded will be introduced – and that relating to the flat bottom of single-seaters – with greater control also in terms of wear. According to some rumors coming from the paddock, primarily from Mercedes, these two measures could shift two or three tenths of lap time for those cars suspected of having a flexible area on the flat bottom of their respective cars.

Ferrari and Red Bull, the main suspects, have shown no worries about the TD039, and they have also lined up on the same line. McLaren and Aston Martin, who with their respective team principals have minimized the possibility of witnessing upheavals in the standings. Andreas Seidl, number one of the Woking wall, explained: “On our part there is not absolutely no worries. On the contrary, I am happy for its introduction and for the line taken by the FIA ​​”. Even more precise Mike KrackAston Martin team principal: “No problem for the TD039. I don’t expect big changes in the standings. For 2023, on the other hand, I consider it a priority to make a decision as soon as possible, to direct the work towards the next year ”.