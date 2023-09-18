We are practically one day away from the launch of one of the most anticipated games of the year, Mortal Kombat 1, a title that has taken the franchise’s timeline by surprise and has given a reboot in the plot and also with touches on the gameplay. . And while there are already good impressions with early access, it seems that on the side of nintendo switch what could have been done has been done.

Firstly, we have 60 frames per second, which really does not remain stable, especially when the characters face each other, in terms of cinematics everything goes to 30 frames, but that is already the basis of the game. Resolutions reach 900p in dock mode, which is not always stable. On a laptop it reaches up to 720p, but occasionally drops to 480p and stays that way all the time.

Here you can see a video of the game running on the console:

It is worth mentioning that these are not all the details, as shadows, lighting, textures, character animations and little else have been cut, making people think that this is a video game. ps3 running in console Nintendo. Added to that are loading times that users consider tedious, and that could suggest that they released this version in a hurry.

It must be taken into account that other games published by Warner Bros. Games as Hogwarts Legacy They have been confirmed for future dates in the hybrid, since apparently there were slight problems with making the port. That means that the new delivery of Sub-Zero and company was not ready to see the light of day so early in Nintendo.

Remember that Mortal Kombat 1 the is launched September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It really looks like a disaster on Switch, so I would recommend waiting for future patches or definitely purchasing it for another console, in case there are people who want to play it already.