Serious accident on Christmas Day on the A7 near Fulda: Two people were seriously injured. The rescue helicopter flew to the scene of the accident. A dog died in the rear-end collision.

Fulda – The accident was on the Friday around shortly before noon Highway in a northerly direction shortly after triangle Fulda in the area of Access lane of the A66 happening coming. According to initial findings, there was one licensed in the Boeblingen district Opel Zafira on a slow moving blue one Honda Jazz ascended.

Due to a technical Defect had the Honda-Driver off Ravensburg tried to move from the left lane to the Hard shoulder get. The 23 year old and his Co-driver were seriously injured, the Opel–driver (56) and his wife light. Despite a veterinarian who happened to be on site, a dog that was in the trunk of the Zafira died.