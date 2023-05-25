The South Korean Ministry of Science decided, on Wednesday, to postpone the launch of the “Nuri” space rocket, due to a technical defect that was discovered during the final preparations.

“While controlling the helium valve, flight engineers found a communication problem between the launch control computer and the launch pad control computer,” Oh Tae-seok, vice minister of science, said at a press conference at the Naro Space Center in Koheung.

“The valve is fine, but the safety of the system will be important when it goes into automatic mode. So, there was no way out of canceling the scheduled launch.”

Engineers discovered the problem before they began injecting fuel and oxidizer into the 200-ton rocket ahead of its scheduled launch at 6:24 p.m. local time.

The committee responsible for the launch decided to postpone the launch schedule. The committee will determine whether South Korea will go ahead with the launch Thursday.

The ministry said the missile will remain on the launch pad until the next decision is made. This is not the first time that the launch of the “Nuri” missile has been postponed due to technical problems. In June last year, South Korea delayed the second launch of the missile by 5 days due to a technical defect in the missile’s oxidizer tank sensor. In 2022, the “Nuri” missile succeeded in sending the dummy satellite to its target orbit as planned, making South Korea the seventh country in the world to develop a space launch vehicle that can carry a satellite weighing more than 1 ton, after Russia, the United States, France and China. Japan and India.