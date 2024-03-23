He coup is the sudden seizure, usually violent, of political powerignoring any rules and violating the legitimacy of the institutions.

Currently, the military sector of a State is the only one that has the means to carry out a coup.

In the history of Humanitythe absolutist kings were the protagonists of these actions, in an attempt to ignore legislative norms that sought to limit their power.

He coup means the breaking of constitutional orderwith the aim of imposing new rules from a minority to a majority.

Coups d'état can be of various types, such as military uprisings, carried out by the military sector of a country that rises up against the very State it was supposed to defend, seeking to direct it; institutional coup, also called “palace coup”, occurs when a State institution, generally the Executive Branch, decides not to be governed by the legal norms contemplated in the Constitution and decides to usurp the functions of the other powers at its convenience; self-coup, which is a constitutional breach orchestrated by the government itself, to change the rules in its favor and remain in power.

A “soft” coup are conspiratorial actions by national groups in agreement with foreign powers, to destabilize the country, affect its economy and thereby depose the government and illegally impose a new one.

Is there a “technical coup d'état”? No, neither theoretically nor materially does that type of constitutional breach exist.

What does exist are the conditions caused by the party in government to create uncertainty by not facilitating the appointment of missing electoral public servants and delivering a palace coup?, alleging that because the other powers conspire against them, they is forced to make extreme decisions to protect the “will of the people.”

For the good of Mexico, we hope not.

Alejandro Moreno is national president of the PRI.

