From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/28/2023 – 19:16

According to a study by Sofist, which monitored the performance of e-commerces during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, technical problems such as slowness and instability cost virtual stores R$98.3 million in 2023. This amount, according to the company, is more than double (103.12%) than what was observed in 2022, when the loss was R$48.4 million, and the second highest rate in the last 5 years in the promotional period.

+Air fryer sales increase 61% this Black Friday, according to research

Above 2023, there is only Black Friday 2019, when the study showed R$132 million in losses, in a scenario immediately before the pandemic.

The survey included the monitoring of 104 virtual stores from 15 different sectors, from 10pm on Thursday, November 23rd, until 11:59pm on Monday, November 27th (a period that includes both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday) .

According to monitoring, around 35 e-commerces remained offline for a total of 20 hours and 46 minutes throughout the entire period, preventing consumers from making their purchases.

“In addition to Black Friday disappointing in terms of demand, the expectation was to grow 12.6% and in fact there was a retraction of around 15%. It is surprising to observe that e-commerces, in general, were unable to plan to support a demand that proved to be lower than that of 2022”, analyzes the Head of Business at Sofist, Grace Libanio.

To quantify the loss of online stores on Black Friday, Sofist considered that a website was unavailable when it was impossible to navigate through the store. Any of the following factors could cause unavailability: technical problems such as error pages, use of waiting pages, also known as “buffer” or “contingency”, and excessive delay (timeout), when the site does not finish loading even after 45 seconds from initial access.

Also according to the company, during Black Friday 2023, every hour that an e-commerce is offline, R$4,734,193.52 in sales is lost.

Libanio highlights the fact that outages increased while sales during the period fell.

“This event is completely unusual. In 7 years of study, we had never observed similar behavior. In 2019, for example, we identified a huge spike in unavailability, but that year the market was surprised by the increase in demand, as it was not expected, it seemed understandable that many were not prepared to deal with the increase in traffic in websites”, he comments.

Even so, the executive continues, in Black 2023 demand decreased while the market expected an improvement (compared to the last Black Friday), and even then the user willing to buy faced obstacles. “It’s something we didn’t expect to see and it really shocked us. It gives the impression that online retail has left behind some lessons already learned”, he analyzes.

Most affected segments

The Sofist study revealed that websites in the Travel sector were the ones that were most down during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Together, the Travel sites were unavailable for 9 hours and 49 minutes at some point during the event. The Department sector was the second most impacted, with stores remaining inaccessible for 3 hours and 13 minutes.

Next, there were sites focused on electronic products; sports; cosmetics; fashion; furniture, decoration and construction; pet shops; supermarkets; drugstores and virtual stores that sell miles and points.

On the other hand, e-commerces selling household appliances, consumer goods, refrigeration, toys and children’s products had the lowest losses due to instability or technical problems.

“The Department sector has a history of high average unavailability time, but although this year it ranks as the second worst time, this is the best mark in the segment in recent years. The fashion sector has shown constant improvement over the last few editions, on the other hand, the Sports and Electronics sectors have worsened significantly since the last event”, adds Libanio.

According to a Neotrust report, e-commerce had revenue of R$6.1 billion, a figure that represented a drop of 23% compared to 2021. For 2023, the same institution projected a growth in revenue of 12.6% , but in reality the event shrank by around 15% compared to 2022.