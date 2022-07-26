Technaxx TX-168 recently came into my hands and not having installed an anti-theft device on my car, I could not resist trying it in every smallest aspect. After days and days of intense use, I’m finally ready to tell you what I think.

Will I like Technaxx TX-168? Or is it a product that needs to be revised? Let’s find out together!

Technaxx TX-168, the complete review!

Before starting I want to first dedicate a small space to introduce you to the product: Technaxx TX-168 is nothing more than an alarm system consisting of a siren (which obviously will be powered by the battery of your car) and a detection system that uses the cigarette lighter holder present in practically every car.

The system is practically immediate, and does not require great dexterity to be installed. No more chatter though and let’s get started right away!

Unboxing and features

The box in which this Technaxx TX-168 is presented is undoubtedly studied to immediately give all the necessary information to the buyer, as it presents various multilingual information on the back. Once the package is opened, we will find ourselves in front of:

1x Siren

1x Booklet

1x Instruction Book

1x Battery for the remote control

1x Remote control

1x Detection sensor

Going a little more specifically, I can tell you that the siren has a power of about 105dB while as regards the voltage we are on 24V, with an operating current of 100mA.

Undoubtedly the most interesting device is the detection sensor. First of all, it has a detection angle of about 120 degrees, here too the device will emit an alarm sound of 105dB. The alarm will sound for a maximum of 2 minutes, in addition the device has an internal battery of 500mAh and the manufacturer declares a duration of about 7 days.

Factor that I would like to underline is that in addition to recharging in the cigarette lighter entrance of the car, this device also has a USB Type C port and a USB that are certainly a panacea for anyone who usually recharges their device in the car.

There is also a panic button that can undoubtedly be useful in case of dangerous situations.

Immediate installation to say the least

Before talking to you about the pros and cons of this system, it is important in my opinion to clarify a fundamental aspect: a complex alarm system for your car, as well as having a high cost, also requires the hand of a professional to be installed.

This Technaxx TX-168 instead it is a child’s play to install. The most complicated part if we want, is that relating to powering the siren by connecting it to the car battery. But even here, a minimum of manual skills will be sufficient.

The remote control will arrive already configured and it will only be necessary to change the batteries, while as regards the detector, just recharge it and after 2 hours it will be ready for use. In short, a plug and play system for anyone who needs something immediate and at low cost.

Not to mention that nothing prevents you from carrying only the detector with you and pressing the panic button in case of need. Technaxx TX-168 will start to play becoming an excellent bollard for thieves.

Ok, but how does it work in detail?

The alarm system is very simple to master: by pressing a button on the supplied remote control the system will start (you will be warned by a small sound) and after a few seconds the LED on the detection sensor will change color. From then on, any motion detected will trigger the whole thing.

Deactivation is just as simple, just press the button on the remote control again. Furthermore, by holding down the same button for a few seconds, you can also completely disable the anti-theft.

If you change the remote control, there is also a button for pairing. In short, all very simple and within anyone’s reach, no doubt there simplicity is the watchword for this system.

Excellent detection system

I have to be honest, at first glance I was afraid of the Technaxx TX-168’s detection system. Having seen several conventional alarm systems installed, with sensors in every corner of the car, I expected critical issues from a single sensor placed on the front side of the car.

I immediately changed my mind, however, it will not be time to open the door that in fact the alarm will start to sound. It is undoubtedly an encouraging resultwhich won’t save you from breaking some windows, but surely Technaxx TX-168 could save some items inside your car!

There is no shortage of flaws and they are also annoying!

Unfortunately I have to point out some obvious critical issues relating to this Technaxx TX-168. As I already mentioned, the developers claim a sensor battery life of around 7 days. From here, however, it is clear to ask: what happens if the car has to stand still for more than 7 days?

At first warning you might think that having connected the sensor to the cigarette lighter socket the problem does not arise, as the device is always charging. But know that this is not quite the case and many cars disconnect the power from the socket as soon as they are turned off.

Consequently this system is certainly suitable if you usually use the car and therefore have the possibility to constantly recharge it while driving, but it is not at all suitable if you usually make long stops as after a few days you would find yourself without any kind of alarm!

A further flaw, in my opinion really annoying, is derived from the intensity of the alarm sound, which in my opinion is too low, so much so that in busy areas and in the city you may not even hear it if you are slightly away from the car. Nothing to do with traditional alarm systems that emit a noisier and more fearful sound.

This in my opinion is a real shame, as one of the most important characteristics of an alarm system is certainly that of being heard. Mind you though, I’m not saying this product is silent!