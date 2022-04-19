Technaxx presents a new intelligent power supply, designed in Germany, for recording and observing birds and small animals. If you love nature, especially birds, you can’t help but have a little house in the garden, especially if it is technological.

With the Birdcam TX-165 Full HD you can offer birds and small animals that come to your garden a place to find food and water, especially in a cold winter, during snow and frost. The built-in detachable camera also allows you to watch them and record videos or make audio recordings.

There focus narrow lens (6-15cm) e the wide viewing angle (100 °) are designed specifically for close-up shots of garden birds and small animals. In addition, the camera is suitable for outdoor use thanks to the protection class IP56 (dustproof

and splash proof).

The Technaxx TX-165 bird feeder is sturdy enough from withstand even harsh temperatures, from –10 ° C up to + 50 ° C. The food container is sufficient for 150 g of food and it is easy to remove and refill. Even the water container it is removable and can be cleaned and refilled just as easily.

Bird watching in the garden during the day is ensured by Full HD videos and photos, while at night by the integrated IR LEDs (940 nm, black). Slow motion recordings are also possible. Registrations are made by activating the integrated PIR sensor (up to 20 cm).

The power supply of Technaxx’s TX-165 is via 4 AA batteries and therefore is operational up to 6 months. Videos and photos can be easily stored on a MicroSD memory card up to 512GB (not included).

The TX-165 is controlled via the buttons under the TFT color display (528 × 220). Assembly is very simple thanks to the included strap: and thanks to the screws and dowels it can be put almost anywhere. Therefore, with the Technaxx Birdcam TX-165 bird watching becomes an overwhelming experience and a lifelong passion.

For any further information on the product you can go to official site.