The Polish study Techlandresponsible for the saga of Dying Light, has announced that it is working on a new open world AAA action and role-playing game. This is a brand new IP that the company has not yet shown with a video or images, not even with a logo. For now, there is only a job offer that aims to find new talent to be included in the development.

“After the success of Dying Light and a big sale of Dying Light 2 Stay Human that exceeded 5 million copies sold in the first month, Techland gathers new forces to empower all the company’s teams, especially the new open role-playing game unannounced world AAA in fantasy setting“, reads the official statement released today by the company.

At the moment little more information has been provided about this new game, although a conceptual image has been shared that helps us imagine what kind of setting it might have.

Not only that, but in the staff that will work on this game we will also find several former members of CD Projekt RED such as Karolina Stachyra, Arkadiusz Borowik and Bartosz Ochman.

Source: Gematsu