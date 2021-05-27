In recent weeks, Techland has been sharing new details of Dying Light 2 quite constantly, to such an extent that tonight the studio has made a half-hour-long streaming where they have delved deeper into their new title, something that we have seen in their new gameplay.

Set 20 years after the first game, the director of Dying Light 2, Thomas Gerbaund, has confirmed that it will not be necessary to play the first installment to enjoy this sequel, since it is not a direct continuation of the events seen in the title released in 2015.

Meet the new details of Dying Light 2 in its new gameplay

Going into fully playable terms, some of the new details of Dying Light 2 that we have been able to know with the last gameplay is that the title will have an improved parkour system compared to the first installment, with twice the movement and up to 3,000 animations in this regard.

Also, the people of Techland has spoken about the world of Dying Light 2, which will be divided into two regions with several zones and will have a fairly wide area. According to the people of the study, the decisions we make as players will directly affect the world, and can change depending on which decision or which faction we join.

Dying Light 2 will have much more free world exploration compared to its predecessor

As in the first title, the night will be the natural habitat of the monsters, but from Techland it has ensured that this time our enemies will be more brutal than in the first installment, a direct consequence of the evolution of the virus, which also it will result in new species.

Dying Light 2 It will hit the market, as it was leaked this morning, on December 7 to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.