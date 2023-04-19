Techland has put the feelers out on a potential Dying Light 3.

In the week of the release of rival zombie kill ’em-up Dead Island 2, Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektała took to Twitter to poll followers:

“if we do DL3, would you be most excited if the main hero was (as a ‘profession’):

just a survivor

nightrunner

pilgrim

GRE Agent (turned good)

(42.8 percent voted for the GRE Agent.)

DISCLAIMER: This is not Dying Light 3 announcement 🙂 But – we were chatting today overseeing last details for the Gut Feeling update (3 days to go!), and we couldn’t agree… …so please help: if we do DL3, would you be most excited if the main hero was (as a “profession”): — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) April 17, 2023

Smektała prefaced the tweet by insisting it’s not a Dying Light 3 announcement, but of course it seems likely given the success of the previous games in the series. And Techland simply breathing the possibility of the existence of Dying Light 3 on social media suggests it’s in the works in some form.

Ian and Aoife have a spoiler-free chat about Dying Light 2.

Dying Light launched in 2015 and was a huge success – so much so that Techland supported the game with new content for years. Dying Light 2 launched in 2022 after a number of delays.

Hopefully, if Techland does move forward with Dying Light 3, it doesn’t take seven years to come out.