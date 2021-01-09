Techland has moved to reassure fans concerned about Dying Light 2 after a 22-year veteran at the studio left.

Paweł Selinger, who had worked as “narration designer” on Dying Light 2 for the last two years, left Technland at the end of 2020 after over 22 years at the company.

“Paweł Selinger, who has been the narration designer for the last two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and to pursue his further career elsewhere,” Techland told PC Gamer.

“Paweł spent most of his professional life at Techland and he, among others, takes credit for the success of the series Call of Juarez. He left a large piece of himself with Dying Light 2, as he worked on the project from the very beginning . His duties, ie. The narrative department, were taken over by Piotr Szymanek in October 2020. “

Selinger’s exit had been reported as Techland losing its art director, but the company stressed Selinger was not its art director at the time of his exit. Eric Cochonneau has been art director since November 2019, Techland clarified.

“We would like to reassure all fans of the upcoming Dying Light 2 that the position of art director is not threatened and has been held by Eric Cochonneau since November 2019,” Technland said.

“Eric has been taking care of every aspect of the upcoming production ever since and the team under his leadership is doing their best to offer players the best game possible.”

Dying Light fans have been concerned about the sequel for some time now. Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 during the Xbox press conference by role-playing game writer and designer Chris Avellone – who later left the project following allegations of sexual assault.

During Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, Techland announced Dying Light 2 was set for launch in the spring of 2020, but in January 2020 Dying Light 2 was delayed indefinitely.

In May 2020, reports emerged that suggested Dying Light 2 was in a sorry state, although Techland pushed back.

So, what’s going on? Techland told PC Gamer it “will be sharing exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon!” Hopefully it won’t be long before we see the game in action.