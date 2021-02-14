Techland’s community manager has denied rumors that the Dying Light 2 developer has been taken over by an unknown third-party and insists it remains an “independent studio”.

“I’m getting a lot of dm’s about Dying Light acquisition so I’ll answer here,” tweeted Techland’s community manager, “Uncy”, responding to recent speculation that the company had been acquired by another publisher.

“There was the same rumor floating around the internet one year ago and the situation didn’t change – Techland is an independent studio and it was not acquired by another publisher.”

When fans pushed back, insisting Techland would likely deny an acquisition right up until it had gone through, Uncy added in a separate comment: “People will believe what they want to believe, we had the exact same situation one year ago and people kept saying that the statements must be fake and the acquisition is happening. Guess where are we now. I posted this to clear the confusion in my dm’s, that’s all. “

In related news, Dying Light fans have been concerned about the sequel for some time now, not least because Paweł Selinger, who had worked as “narration designer” on Dying Light 2 for the last two years, left Techland at the end of 2020 after over 22 years at the company.

Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 during the Xbox press conference by role-playing game writer and designer Chris Avellone – who later left the project following allegations of sexual assault.

During Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, Techland announced Dying Light 2 was set for launch in the spring of 2020, but in January 2020 Dying Light 2 was delayed indefinitely. In May 2020, reports emerged that suggested Dying Light 2 was in a sorry state, although Techland pushed back.

More recently, though, details of an upcoming Collector’s Edition for Dying Light 2 have reportedly been leaked, intimating the game – which currently only sports a nebulous “2021” release window – might be coming sooner rather than later.