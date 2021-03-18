After a long absence, many problems and many delays, Techland reappeared as it had announced days ago. He reappeared to talk about Dying Light 2, which is one of the games that is most expected to know new details. And although it was expected that extensive information would be given in some kind of direct with the developers, only a kind of teaser was published that knew little. However, Techland holds 2021 for the release of Dying Light 2, which may be sufficient under the circumstances.

The Dying Light 2 development update in March He has left a brief video with the team members showing themselves united, strong and convinced that they want to continue working. There are many problems they have had to go through, but they do not give up their efforts and anticipate that in the coming weeks that frequency of information updates will be resumed for the launch of Dying Light 2.

From the Dying Light 2 Youtube channel, Techland holds 2021 for the release of Dying Light 2, showing a small excerpt of the gameplay at the end of it. But throughout the video they have sought to respond to so many attacks that they have received from some tweets, which spoke so much about the cancellation. In fact, CEO Pawel Marchewka denies that all rumors about “hell” in development are true. Now, with an apparent renewed force, they assure that the work will last months, anticipating new information, more focused on the game, soon.

And among the data that was interesting to know, although it was already said that a launch date was not going to be specified, is that holds 2021 for the release of Dying Light 2. If we assume that there are months left and that they want to launch it this year, we can assume that their arrival will not become effective, at least, until the end of summer, at the earliest. Regarding the gameplay, they have barely wanted to show anything, but enough to recover those want to know more about what Dying Light 2 can do.

And it is that after the good result of Dying Light, what has been revealed of Dying Light 2 makes this game want. For now, there have been no changes in the approach to its launch, knowing that Dying Light 2 is being developed for both Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC. The logical thing would be to think that given this long delay, they may consider their arrival on the new generation consoles.

