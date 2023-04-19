













Through Twitter the director of the franchise, Tymon Smektala, conducted a survey for fans. Although he assured that it is not an official announcement of Dying Light 3, he asked what would be a better protagonist for the third part. Whether a nightrunner, a pilgrim, a simple survivor or a former soldier.

Evidently fans took the question as an indication of Techland’s plans for the future. Although they currently continue to support the second part, they may already be figuring out the path they could follow. After all, the world they created is full of possibilities.

As Tymon Smektala said, this is not an official announcement. However, the fact that the survey comes from Techland itself undoubtedly paints a promising picture. Now it seems that it will only be a matter of waiting to have Dying Light 3 in our hands.

What’s new about Dying Light 2?

While we may have a third part on the way, Dying Light 2 is still receiving support. In fact, on April 20 a new update called Gut Feeling arrives. With this will come several changes to the game that could bring back those who have already finished it.

There will be significant adjustments to movement and combat. The dismemberment of zombies will be even more grotesque thanks to this update. There will also be a new area where players can participate in community events and accept missions. Will they play it again?

