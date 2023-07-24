Techland announced theacquisition from Tencent: the Chinese giant will become the majority shareholder of the Polish studio, but apparently the latter will maintain its operational independence and will continue its projects as has happened so far.
Fresh from the success of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which sold more than five million copies, the development team has expressed, through the mouth of its founder, Pawel Marchewka, the ambition to be able to devote himself to the creation of increasingly important experiences.
To achieve this goal, however, it is necessary to be able to count on a resourceful partnerand from this point of view Tencent will certainly provide certain guarantees: this is the meaning of the message through which Marchewka announced the acquisition.
Stronger than before?
“I am delighted to announce a partnership with Tencent, which we are about to become the majority shareholder of Techland“, wrote the founder of the studio. “This collaboration will allow us to proceed at full speed towards our goals: we have chosen an ally who has already allowed several development teams to be able to reach higher levels by respecting their way of working.
“We will keep the full control of our intellectual properties, as well as our creative freedom, and we will continue to do what we think is right. I will also continue to serve as CEO for the firm. I couldn’t be happier with this huge step we are taking and to be able to share the news with you.”
