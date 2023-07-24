Techland announced theacquisition from Tencent: the Chinese giant will become the majority shareholder of the Polish studio, but apparently the latter will maintain its operational independence and will continue its projects as has happened so far.

Fresh from the success of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which sold more than five million copies, the development team has expressed, through the mouth of its founder, Pawel Marchewka, the ambition to be able to devote himself to the creation of increasingly important experiences.

To achieve this goal, however, it is necessary to be able to count on a resourceful partnerand from this point of view Tencent will certainly provide certain guarantees: this is the meaning of the message through which Marchewka announced the acquisition.