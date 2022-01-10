Over the weekend, developer Techland attempted to stir up some additional excitement for the impending arrival of its parkour-infused open-world zombie sequel Dying Light 2 by claiming players would likely need to set aside “at least 500 hours” to fully complete the game . The statement perhaps didn’t have quite the desired effect, however, drawing ire from skeptical fans, and the company has now offered further clarification, saying the game should only take around 20 hours to beat at its most fundamental level.

Techland initially made its 500-hour completion claim in a post to Twitter on Saturday, and following a less-than-stellar response to the news – some fans called the extended playtime off-putting – Techland attempted to allay concerns by clarifying the figure only applied when completing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world. Regular players, it said, should “finish the story + side quests … in less than 100 hours”.

In yet another update today, however, the company has revised that figure down further, suggesting most players will need around 80 hours to finish Dying Light 2’s main story and side quests. Furthermore, it says those just looking to complete the main story will be able to do so in around 20 hours, a considerably more manageable figure than its initial 500-hour claim.

Techland also clarified that its 500-hour estimate will likely only ever be reached by those players intent on completing all main and side quests in Dying Light 2, seeing all choices and endings, every dialogue option, every area on the map, and finding every collectible. “Dying Light 2: Stay Human,” it added, “is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.”

Dying Light 2 finally arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 4th February following an extremely rocky development – one that has seen multiple delays (the game was originally expected to launch in spring 2020), alongside high-profile staff departures and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland. The good news for series fans, however, is that the studio’s ambitions appear to have paid off. Eurogamer was left impressed after giving the early stages of the game a go at the tail-end of last year.