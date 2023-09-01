TechetecheShow: previews, characters, how many episodes and streaming

Tonight, Friday 1 September 2023, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1 the second episode of TechetecheShow will be aired, the new program hosted by Flavio Insinna which will tell the story of three protagonists of Italian show business for three evenings: Gianni Morandi, Claudio Baglioni and Rosario Fiorello . It is a journey into the best of the best of the images kept in the Rai archives, selected with painstaking attention by the Teche Management. The conductor will talk about these three giants of the show in the places where they took the first steps of their lives and their extraordinary careers. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Personages

The series was opened by Gianni Morandi with an episode entitled “A world of love” in which we will see the Emilian artist tell his story in songs, interviews, film clips and in the role of conductor, starting from the little Monghidoro, jewel set in the Emilian province, to arrive in Bologna, where it took flight towards success.

Tonight, 1 September, viewers will be able to take a trip to Claudio Baglioni’s Rome, from the popular neighborhoods, where he was born and raised, up to San Pietro, passing through the squares that were the scene of his most successful and crowded concerts, magnificent in which the notes of masterpieces such as “This little big love” resounded, the most beautiful love song of the last century.

The third and final episode of TechetecheShow will land in Rosario Fiorello’s Sicily starting from Catania, the city where he was born, up to Taormina, in the places of his heart. Flavio Insinna will lead the audience to savor the atmosphere in which the inimitable showman understood the effectiveness of his comedy and laid the foundations for his success, in an overwhelming selection of sketches, songs and performances with great Italian and foreign artists.

How many bets

But how many episodes are scheduled for TechetecheShow on Rai 1? In all, three episodes will be aired: the first on Friday 25 August 2023; the third and last Friday 8 September 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 25 August 2023

Second episode: Friday 1 September 2023

Third episode: Friday 8 September 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see TechetecheShow live TV and live streaming? The program conducted by Flavio Insinna will be broadcast on Friday evening at 20.35 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.