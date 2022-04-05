By Lewis Krauskopf and Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s major indexes tumbled on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in tech stocks and other growth stocks, after comments from Federal Reserve Director Lael Brainard spooked investors over the possibility of possible aggressive actions by the bank. North American central to control inflation.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 1.23% to 4,525.76 points. The Nasdaq technology index fell 2.24% to 14,207.63 points. The Dow Jones fell 0.78% to 34,648.33 points.

The post Tech Stocks Bring Down Wall St on Aggressive Fed Fears appeared first on ISTOÉ CASH.

#Tech #stocks #tumble #Wall #fear #aggressive #Fed