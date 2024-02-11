Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2024 – 8:12

You're in a crowded bar, and a thief watches as you unlock your iPhone with your passcode, then takes the device. Then comes that unpleasant feeling when you realize you're left without it, and also without priceless photos, important files, passwords on banking applications, and other vital parts of your digital life.

Apple has released an update for its iOS operating system, with a feature called Stolen Device Protection, which makes it much more difficult for thieves to access key functions and settings. Users are being encouraged to activate it immediately.

Here's how to activate this new security option, and why it's so important:

SHOULD I ACTIVATE STOLEN DEVICE PROTECTION?

The software update for iPhones and iPads includes the essential new feature designed to prevent thieves from erasing cell phone data for resale, or accessing your Apple ID or other important accounts. Stolen Device Protection is a new setting that was included in the latest version of iOS, 17.3.

Apple says that the feature, inserted into the iPhone's settings, adds an additional layer of security for users. It addresses a vulnerability that thieves have already discovered and taken advantage of: it allows them to block victims from accessing their Apple accounts, delete their photos and other files from their iCloud account, and empty their bank accounts by accessing passwords stored in the Keychain password manager .

Apple is introducing the feature in response to anecdotal evidence of a rise in cellphone thefts. Stories of stolen phones are common in Reddit groups and newspaper reports in places from Los Angeles to London, where police say it is common for cellphones to be stolen by pickpockets, off tables in establishments, or using motorcycles. .

O Wall Street Journal reported last year how criminals watch people use their passwords to gain access to personal information after stealing their cell phones.

HOW DOES STOLEN DEVICE PROTECTION WORK?

Stolen Device Protection tracks a user's “known locations,” such as their home or workplace, and adds biometric security hurdles that need to be overcome if someone tries to use the device to do certain things when they are away from those places.

It also reduces the importance of passwords, which can be stolen by thieves, either by looking over someone's shoulder or by threatening and forcing victims to provide them, in favor of “biometric” characteristics such as face and fingerprints. which are much more difficult to reproduce.

Let's say the bar thief, who took your iPhone, tries to erase the content and settings to sell it. With Stolen Device Protection enabled, the phone now requires Face ID or Touch ID to confirm that the person is the rightful owner.

And this is the only way – the new feature does not allow the use of a password or any other alternative method.

Actions that can trigger the feature outside of known places include using passwords saved in Keychain or payment methods stored in the Safari browser, triggering Lost Mode, ordering a new Apple Card, or using your iPhone to set up a new device.

There is also a second layer designed to stop thieves from accessing critical security settings. If someone tries, for example, to log out of an Apple ID account, change their password, or clear their phone's settings in an unfamiliar place, they will need to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, wait an hour, and then do so. a second facial or fingerprint recognition.

Changing your Apple ID password, updating your Apple ID security settings, adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID, and turning off Find Devices or Stolen Device Protection will also trigger this feature.

“Security delay is designed to prevent a thief from performing critical operations, so you can mark your device as lost and ensure your Apple account is secure,” the company says. “Once your iPhone is in a known location, these additional steps are not necessary, and you can use the device passcode as normal.”

HOW DO I ACTIVATE STOLEN DEVICE PROTECTION?

It's simple, if you know where to look.

First, download the latest iOS update to your iPhone or iPad and install it. Then go to your settings, scroll down to “Face ID and Passcode” or “Touch ID and Passcode”, and enter your passcode. Scroll down and you will see Stolen Device Protection.

Depending on your iPhone model, you may need to tap quickly or flip a switch to turn it on and off. Make sure two-factor authentication and Find Device are turned on for your Apple ID account, or the option won't appear.

WHAT DEVICES DOES THIS APPLY TO?

iPhone XS and newer models, including second and third generation SE models.