Echo Dot, tech gifts with Alexa and Amazon

Open the doors of your home to Alexa, thanks to Echo Dot the Amazon device that interfaces with the group’s voice assistant, in any room. A smart speaker among the best sellers in the world, with a sober and compact design, which adapts to any environment and offers rich sound throughout the home.

That’s enough call Alexa and ask to listen to a song from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and other services, or to simplify daily life by setting timers, asking questions, shopping lists, scheduling events and calendar reminders. You can also listen to the latest news, weather forecasts and traffic information. And control the house with voice commands.

Lenovo tablet

The Tablet it is always useful on every occasion, for work and for fun, for adults and children. Lenovo offers its Tab M10 FHD Plus with an intriguing design and unique performance, with MediaTek Helio P22T processor, 64 GB eMCP4x storage expandable up to 1 TB, 4 GB Soldered LPDDR4x RAM expandable up to 256 GB, Single Nano-SIM Slot & MicroSD Card Slot.

The tablet also offers a front and rear chamber, two speakers and three months of Amazon Music Unlimited including to listen to all your favorite music. It is available in different models according to your needs and preferences.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Smartphone

Even one smartphone is a gift always welcome among tech gifts. For those who do not have a too high budget, the model Samsung Galaxy M12 It is ideal. The mobile phone has a refined design and micro patterns. The main camera allows you to take truly incredible photos, while the battery lasts a long time, allowing us to use the phone all the time.

The view of this model can be expanded thanks to the 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, while the HD + technology helps us to have clear, crisp and crystal-clear content.

Drone with camera

For all fans of new technology, a drone is a perfect gift. Potensic T25 GPS Drone with 2K Camera is a smart RC drone with advanced GPS system, designed to locate the drone anywhere. The drone performs an automatic return if the battery is low or if it loses the signal.

The drone includes a real-time Wi-Fi transmission, the follow me function to be used via mobile phone app, Full HD 2K quad camera and Advankid 9-axis gyro, more windproof and stable when flying.

Portable projector

The portable mini projector Q6 it is perfect for projecting movies, photos and videos. The user manual contains all the tips for using it in the best way. It also has a built-in speaker very powerful and can be connected to your audio system for better sound quality when outdoors.

Q6 is compatible with Fire TV Stick, external speaker, X-Box, PS5, PC, laptop.

Yonmig full touch smartwatch

The Yonmig smartwatch has a 1.69-inch display for truly superior quality. The screen is square and can show more content. The dial is also customizable and you can load your favorite images to use for the clock interface. You can also download cloud shots with the Veryfit mobile app to use as a background.

It is used with the app to synchronize all data with the phone. And it also works with Alexa Smart Voice. It offers 14 sport modes (outdoor running, indoor walking, outdoor walking, indoor running, outdoor cycling, dynamic cycling, cricket, hiking, swimming, swimming, yoga…). It also measures the oxygen saturation and the blood pressure.

Kindle Paperwhite

Among ebook reader, the Kindle Paperwhite it is very thin and light, with a 300 ppi screen for reading without reflections like on printed paper, even in the sun. It is water resistant and is available in two versions, 8GB and 32GB, so you have tons of books always at hand.

There charging lasts for weeks and not a few hours and the light is adjustable and integrated, so as to read indoors and outdoors, day and night. You can choose from a wide selection of content at low prices, more than 150 thousand titles in Italian for a total of 5.5 million worldwide. Among the tech gifts the best to entice you to read more and more. It’s everywhere.

Colored USB stick

For low budgets, here is that among the trendiest tech gifts and useful of beautiful colored 32 GB USB sticks. USB flash drive read speed up to 80MB / s, write speed ≥ 15MB / s. 10 times faster than USB 2.0. There Kexin USB 3.0 key it is fast and capacious, in an elegant and compact design.

The 360 ​​° swivel metal clamp helps protect the interface from dust and accidental damage. It is compatible with desktop, laptop, Mac, tablet, speaker, television, printer, car video system, smart TV.

Redstorm 3D VR glasses

Who has never dreamed of a few 3D VR glasses? Redstorm proposes its model that uses HD Aspheric Lens to offer a unique visual experience of its kind. Equipped with stereo, the product allows you to enjoy the maximum from video games and movies, for an immersive experience. The scene can be shown in 100-120 ° wide angle or in 3D.

Fits all 4.0 to 6.0 inch smartphones, such as Apple iPhone X 8 7 6s 6 Plus 5c 5s / Samsung s8 / s8 plus / s7 / s7 edge / s7 edge / s6 edge / s6 Note8 / 5/4/3 / J7 / J5 / J3 / A5 / A3, Huawei Mate 9 Pro and many more.

Sony Playstation

For those who love to spend their days playing video games, there is nothing better than a console classic, the Sony Playstation, sold with two controllers, to play together.

PlayStation Classic it is small but powerful, mirrors the original and has the same logo and packaging, but is 45% smaller. A miniature console with two wired controllers and an HDMI cable for connecting to the TV. It also contains a virtual memory card to save games.

