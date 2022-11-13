Tech giants..and the burden of rapid growth
Making mistakes in technology is commonplace. If a product fails, you shut it down and turn its page, get reprimanded from regulators, and fight the lawsuit in court. Most of the financial costs involved are like tips or “pocket money” because when you move fast and break things in technology, the consequences are not so painful.
But this time it hurts! For the first time in their history, Facebook, Twitter and other technology companies are laying off thousands of jobs, dealing a severe blow to technology’s reputation as a job haven, coupled with free meals and generous salaries.
It’s the hardest thing for its founders to do, they said in long apologetic notes announcing the layoffs, statements so similar in the way they portrayed the problem as the result of excessive enthusiasm, rather than faulty business decisions, that they might have come from the PR firm itself.
“We were too optimistic,” said Patrick and John Collison, the brothers, founders of Stripe, when they laid off 14 percent of their workforce. “Pushed” by the success of the product, “we over-recruited.” Mark Zuckerberg, one of the founders of Facebook, expressed a similar sentiment in his note: “I have made the decision to significantly increase our investment,” during the boom in the sector during the pandemic. “But I misunderstood it, and I take responsibility for it.” Zuckerberg plans to lay off 11,000 jobs, or 13 percent of his workforce.
And last week, while Elon Musk laid off nearly half of Twitter’s staff, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted: “I’ve grown the company too fast and I’m sorry.” In other words, everything was going well, so the founders’ enthusiasm took over and they got carried away with the excitement and made exaggerated decisions.
But that’s only half the story. For example, Zuckerberg did not talk about the billions of dollars he pumped into “Metaverse”, the project on which the future of the entire company hung. It might have made sense if he had dedicated his VR project to a smaller business unit, but the shift was much larger and more radical, perhaps as a result of his vanity and unilateral control of Meta through larger voting stakes, something that showed no sign of wanting to. change it. As a result, the Metaverse project has cost Meta more than $10 billion, and its employees are now paying the price.
It also seems deceptive to blame the founders of giant tech companies for their first layoffs, while Silicon Valley has for years been a fan of rapid growth. Moreover, Dorsey could have done much more than he did to eliminate the cultural imbalance in Twitter when he was CEO of the company, and these stories are now beginning to appear on the tongues of former employees of the company.
It was also unhelpful that, concurrently with his responsibilities at the head of Twitter, he ran another company called Square (now called Block), a leadership strategy that Musk now seems to be emulating, even taking it to a higher level. A better way for Zuckerberg to express his regret is to reconsider the “dual-class structure” that put him above accountability, meaning two different classes of stock with different voting rights.
Just as it is admirable to hear him take responsibility for misunderstanding and miscalculation, words mean nothing if Meta’s shareholder structure allows him to put the company on a path conducive to social harm or to invest freely in a venture Fantasy like “Metaverse”. In fact, tech giants such as Alphabet Inc., Shopify and Pinterest follow the same structure around stock class duplication. But investors may now rethink the prudence of this system that creates permanent monarchs who can escape accountability by writing long apologies, rather than being held accountable by shareholders.
Although the wave of layoffs has not yet surpassed the “carnage” of the tech bubble burst in 2000, when bankruptcies were the fate of entire companies, this is the worst moment in the history of giant technology companies since that date. It should mark the humility of the sector’s biggest players and, with some luck, mark the end of the era of visionary, authoritarian tech founders who “grow too fast”.
*An American technology writer.
Published by special arrangement with the Washington Post News Syndicate.
#Tech #giants..and #burden #rapid #growth
Leave a Reply