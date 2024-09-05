The technology companies I’m in turmoil: the California is on the verge of passing a law that could change the AI ​​industry forever. The bill, SB 1047recently approved by the Committee for the Assembly appropriations of the stateaims to impose strict regulations to AI developers to prevent “serious harm” caused by AI models. But this proposal is not well received by the tech giants.

Innovation vs. regulation

While supporters of the plan law they say which is a necessary step to protect the public from potential dangers of AI, industry giants such as OpenAI are sounding the alarm. According to Bloomberg, Jason Kwon, responsible of the strategy at OpenAIexpressed worry in a letter to the state senator Scott Wienerthe bill’s sponsor. Kwon warned that SB 1047 could “threaten growth, slow innovation, and drive top talent out of California.”

Technology companies: safety first

The bill proposes to give the Attorney General of California the power to take legal action against companies that release models Of IA unsafe. These companies could face civil penaltiesalthough not criminal, if their AI models cause harm. To avoid such risks, companies should conduct rigorous safety testsespecially for AI models that they cost more than 100 million dollars to be developed or that use significant computing power.

One of the wait more controversial than drawing by law is the request for a “emergency switch” in AI models, which would allow to turn them off in situations of emergency. In addition, developers they should to undergo checks on the part of external auditors to ensure that their security practices comply with the standardThe law also provides for greater legal protections for whistleblowers which denounce unfair practices in the field ofIA.