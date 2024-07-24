AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/24/2024 – 20:42

Disappointing results from Tesla and Alphabet sent technology stocks tumbling on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday (24), as investors feared a slowdown in the sector.

The Nasdaq index, which includes most of the major technology companies, plummeted 3.64%, while the Dow Jones fell 1.25% and the broader S&P 500 index fell 2.31%. In this sense, the Nasdaq experienced its worst day on the stock market since September 2022.

“Investors are worried because tech stocks have been driving the market higher in the first half of the year,” said Sam Stovall of investment advisory firm CFRA.

“But for the second quarter results the bar was so high that we have already had two disappointments,” added the analyst.

Tesla (-12.33%) reported a profit well below expectations, reduced by restructuring costs linked to a wave of layoffs, but also affected by the price war between electric vehicle manufacturers.

CFRA’s Garrett Nelson downgraded his recommendation on the company’s shares, considering that the group lacks catalysts in the short term.

Tesla ended up dragging other electric vehicle manufacturers with it, such as Rivian (-7.03%), Lucid (-5.61%) and the Chinese Zeekr (-7.73%), which is listed in New York.

Alphabet (-5.03%) exceeded expectations in all areas, with the exception of the video platform YouTube, whose advertising revenues did not reach the target.

Given these numbers, there was “a general movement to reduce exposure [ao setor tecnológico]justified by the idea that these actions have progressed enormously in a short space of time”, pointed out Patrick O’Hare, from the website Briefing.com.

This “tsunami” brought down almost the entire semiconductor sector, from Nvidia (-6.80%) to Broadcom (-7.59%), passing through Qualcomm (-6.35%), AMD (-6.08%) and Intel (-3.79%).

“Investors are wondering if this is just the beginning of a series” of bad results, according to Stovall.

The other giants of the new economy, Amazon (-2.99%), Microsoft (-3.59%), Apple (-2.88%) and Meta (-5.61%), which also failed to survive this Wednesday, will not release their results before next week.

The VIX index, which measures market volatility, soared 22%, a sign of nervousness in New York.

“It is a punishment for the market and investors are selling risky assets to exchange for safer investments and going into hibernation,” commented José Torres, from brokerage Interactive Brokers, in a note.

In addition to the technology sector, so-called cyclical stocks, that is, those considered sensitive to the economy, also suffered: construction machinery manufacturer Caterpillar fell 2.36%, as did DIY chain Home Depot (-2.59%) and sporting goods company Nike (-3.15%).

Another cause for concern was the credit card operator Visa (-4.01%), which did not meet analysts’ forecasts in terms of business volume.

On Wednesday, few securities were appreciated by the market, which also sold Treasury bonds, despite them being considered one of the safest investments.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. government bond was 4.28%, down from 4.25% at the close yesterday. Prices on these bonds are moving in the opposite direction of their yields.

Among the few sectors that managed to escape the earthquake was the energy sector, driven by the recovery in oil prices, particularly ExxonMobil (+1.41%) and Chevron (+0.64%).