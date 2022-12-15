During an event held in the Aula Magna Aldo Cossu of the University of Bari in the presence of Sergio Fontana, President of Confindustria Bari BAT, Huawei announced the launch of “Tech by Her”, a program aimed at promoting leadership women in the world of technology, which includes a series of initiatives developed together with various local partners. In synergy with “Women Plus”, a program promoted by Fabi Saad, creator of the “Mulheres Positivas” app of the same name, and thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bari, Huawei’s global initiative opens in Italy with the sponsorship of a study project on the digital divide of women in the South. Starting from the analysis of the status quo, and through the realization of a series of interviews and talks and a documentary film, the study aims on the one hand to better understand the digital divide in Southern Italy, in order to help communities undertake concrete actions based on the data collected, and on the other to propose positive models of female leadership capable of encouraging greater participation of women in the ICT world and in the digital economy.

“Mulheres Positivas’ previous experience, accumulated in countries such as Brazil and Mexico but also the United States and England, has shown that where access to information and training on digital skills is made possible for women, it is possible to offer concrete support to employment and female empowerment by accelerating the process of achieving gender equality”, declared the Brazilian entrepreneur Fabi Saad, who has been constantly committed to the fight against the gender gap for years. “With this study we aim to provide a useful tool to governments to reduce the digital gender gap in the regions of Southern Italy because the development and economic growth of each country also pass through the emancipation of women”.

According to the Women in Digital Scoreboard 2022, Italy is still positioned below the European average in areas such as access to the internet and the use of digital technologies, the development of skills necessary to use digital technologies and participate in their planning, progression into decision-making and leadership roles in the digital sector. The gap highlighted by the index, relevant both in terms of gender equality and in terms of economics, has cultural roots. “The gender gap in the digital world is a challenge we must face if we don’t want the rapid digitization of our society to exacerbate existing inequalities rather than reduce them,” said Wilson Wang, CEO of Huawei Italy. “To win this challenge, we must first of all remove system barriers to create equal conditions for women; second, we should dispel the stereotype that women are bad at STEM and technology by providing new role models; finally, we need to offer them the skills they need to participate and stand out in the digital sector”.