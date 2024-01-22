Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Show performance at company party ends in fiasco. Managing director falls from the cage (photo) four meters into the depths and dies. © Screenshot X

An anniversary celebration ends in tragedy. The managing director dies in front of his employees during a show on stage.

Bremen – The US technology company Vistex wanted to celebrate its 25th anniversary for two days. The party ended in a nightmare. CEO Sanjay Shah dies during a failed appearance in front of an audience, while the company's president fights for his life. Videos of the terrible accident are circulating on the Internet.

Opening goes wrong: Tech boss dies at company party – video shows terrible moment

To kick off the mega party, Managing Director Shah had planned a spectacular opening together with President Vishwanath Raju Datla. The two were in a cage that was lowered onto the stage. Then a wire rope broke, reports Times of India.

There is a shocking video of this moment on social media. The iron cage tipped over just below the roof attachment, fireworks exploded on the stage and loud music started. The two bosses fell out of the cage and fell four meters down. In the video you can see a man flipping over and falling head first towards the ground. CEO Sanjay Shah (56) dies in the incident and Datla is in a critical condition.

Tech boss dies at a company party: cage falls onto the stage in front of the employees

According to initial findings, the broken wire rope is believed to be the cause of the terrible accident last Thursday (January 18th). The police are investigating the incident and are also examining the cage, which was pulled by a rolling machine, it is said.

The company anniversary was to be celebrated for two days in the famous Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad (India). 700 employees should CBSnews according to have been on site. Lowering the cage onto the podium containing the two executives was planned, a company representative said. The air show with the iron cage was supposed to be a highlight of the event. The international software company Vistex was founded by Shah in 1999. Vistex has 20 branches worldwide and more than 2,000 employees.

