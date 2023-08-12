Jesús: ‘Tecatito Corona is getting closer to returning to Mexican soccer, specifically to Monterrey Soccer Clubthus putting an end to a successful period in European football to return to defend the colors of the team that saw him born and who is a fan every time they see him on vacation in the city.
Or at least that’s what various sources say. It has even been said that there is already an agreement between the parties and that the only thing that would be stopping said signing would be the footballer’s salary.
Already at the time José Antonio: the ‘Tato’ Noriega confessed to the media that he was interested in the still footballer of the Seville. Something that had not happened before, without this necessarily meaning that it has never been searched for, I clarify it.
The frontal, and, above all, transparent way of conducting himself by the current president of the Monterrey Football Club, could be essential when negotiating with the player. Because beyond the salary, we must remember that Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona is still of an age to continue playing even if it is a couple more years in the old continent and compete against the best in the world.
Now that the Mexican teams have only CONCACAF, the Club World Cup (in case they win the CONCA) and the Leagues Cup as arguments to sign footballers, the fact that a manager like ‘Tato’ Noriega loses his fear of the media and declare your interests directly, you can end up seducing the player, and why not? to be that differentiating medium that turns a rumor into a possibility, to later turn this possibility into reality.
It worked for him with Sergio Canales… not with Luis Chávez or Lucas Moura. Could it be that he achieves the bomb with ‘Tecatito’ Corona?
