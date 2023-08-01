Last year, Jesús Manuel Corona experienced one of the worst seasons of his entire career. The Sevilla man was injured practically from beginning to end of it, only at the end of the course was the winger back on the field, in duels where in reality the Andalusian team no longer played anything at the league level. Now, the intention of the Mexican is to leave the past behind and in the face of the campaign that he is about to start, sign his sports revenge.
Although the above was not easy at all, due to the club’s financial crisis, Corona was at the top of the list of players with options to leave the Iberian institution. However, the Mexican would have earned his place by having a very good preseason. In addition, the player himself made the decision to reject the million-dollar offers that he had on the table, first from Liga MX and secondly and more recently from MLS, a destination that does not interest him at the moment.
Some teams probed the possible signing of Jesus this summer. In 90min we informed at the time that the clubs in question were the Galaxy, who wanted a Mexican to take the place of Javier Hernández and the San Jose team, who gave Corona a much more lucrative contract than what he receives in Spain . However, ‘Tecatito’ is considered fit to continue competing in the best tournaments on the planet and closed the door to the United States league.
#Tecatito #Corona #MLS
