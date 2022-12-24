During the preseason, Jesús Manuel Corona suffered a fibula fracture with Sevilla that has kept him off the pitch to this day. Although, the Mexican advanced and insisted on having an early recovery to be able to be in the world cup with the Mexican National Team, his efforts were in vain and at the end of the road, he was absent from Qatar 2022.
In recent weeks, significant progress has been reported on the part of the player formed at Rayados de Monterrey, which would allow them to return to activity at the beginning of 2023, however, in the last few hours the worst news has been confirmed, Jesús Manuel has He had to re-enter the operating room and his return to the pitch will have to take longer than expected, something that neither the player nor the new Sevilla coaching staff led by Jorge Sampaoli appreciated.
Corona has undergone an arthroscopy, an uncomplicated surgery but which usually happens when, after a first intervention, bone remains remain inside the body. That is to say, Jesús Manuel underwent an internal ankle cleaning and although it is reported that the procedure carried out in Madrid was carried out without the slightest complication, it is an inevitable result that the return to the courts by ‘Tecatito’ will take time even more than planned, a fact that could move Sevilla into the market to find solutions for the end of the season.
