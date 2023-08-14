Although it is not yet a fact, The Tecatito He could be a good weapon for La Pandilla, however, it remains to be seen what his true performance would be, since most of the players that have returned from Europe are not in their best form, with some that raised doubts and have been constantly criticized.

Is the ‘prodigal son’ back? Rayados would have an agreement with Sevilla to repatriate ‘Tecatito’ Coronahttps://t.co/BkoEVDBReB pic.twitter.com/hpG0s6wsmW — Halftime (@halftime) August 14, 2023

It was decided to place the two-time World Cup player in the League Cup, in a position that is not exactly his, as containment, which totally exhibited him, being targeted by experts and fans for being totally out of rhythm. He also saw action against the athletic bilbao in it Gernika Tree Trophywhere his level was not so noticeable.

Although in the PSV Eindhoven it had continuous minutes, it was not totally immovable. It remains to be seen what he can do in the remainder of the league tournament.

Despite continuing to be called up to the national team, where he has also shone for his failures, it is clear that he is far from his best version, apart from being close to returning to the Old Continent with the AEK Athens from Greece, which would be his second adventure on the other side of the pond.

It is evident that he still has room for improvement, however, it is clear that he has not done well after being in Europe.

The reality is that it was quickly adopted striped, although it did cost him, because in his first games he was slow and somewhat out of rhythm. Currently he is already a starter and captain, teaming up with Victor Guzman or the Colombian Stefan Medina, bringing a lot of experience and leadership, so much so that the team has been among the favorites for the title in recent tournaments. The four-time World Cup player has already played 71 games with La Pandilla, contributing one goal and one assist.

He returned with Tigres at the beginning of 2023 and although he emerged champion, he continued to receive negative comments because it was not exactly a great contribution, since he continued with sudden sparks, without fully convincing the technicians in charge. While he may boast that he wins trophies, he hasn’t quite taken that last step to truly become an idol.

In his favor he has his youth, because at just 23 years old he still has a long way to go, currently having 27 clashes with the cats and just two assists.

Zancudo discreetly did his job, but it was not until the Clausura 2023 final where he earned a place in the star team doing an excellent job both in the air and in heads-up play. It has not gone badly and it has even sounded to return to Europe. He already accumulates more than one hundred games with the royal team, as well as five scores and one assist.

The sub-17 world runner-up played the Champion of Champions against Pachuca that the university students won and also saw action in the League Cup 2023However, he does not have a stellar role, but as soon as he does, the spotlight will be on him.

The reality is that he suddenly had his flashes, but as the tournament progressed his level went down, the same thing happened in Mazatlan, so much so that they decided not to renew it. Due to all this, he was left without a club, since the best version of him was already quite far away.

With Bravos He went 24 games without scoring or assisting, and with the Cañoneros he lived 30 duels with two goals and four assists.

One more time, tigers He was the one who repatriated him, living great moments, however, he also received endless criticism for his controversial and sudden mistakes. That led him to go to MLS with the Toronto F.C.but quickly came back with Bravos, where he was the leader of the defense, although that did not prevent them from being thrashed continuously. He is now with Cruz Azul, suffering a lot from the bad start in the League and League Cup.

In the end, the five-time World Cup player returned to Mexico to put on the shirt of the club that saw him born, Atlas, but the reality was far from being that player who amazed the world, because the years weighed too heavily on him, but he left everything in field as always.

Despite this, in 130 matches with the Foxes he contributed six goals and three assists, until he decided to end his career.