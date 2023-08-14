Although Rayados de Monterrey is the only team in the Liga MX that remains alive in the League Cup 2023the team knows that it must reinforce certain areas of the field, for this reason, the name of Jesus Manuel Corona Sevilla sounds strong to return to the club that saw him born.
Although it is not yet a fact, The Tecatito He could be a good weapon for La Pandilla, however, it remains to be seen what his true performance would be, since most of the players that have returned from Europe are not in their best form, with some that raised doubts and have been constantly criticized.
The championship hasn’t started yet, but the guti He has already been harshly criticized for what has been seen so far with Chivas. The midfielder arrives as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2023, with a team that until now had not known defeat after three games played.
It was decided to place the two-time World Cup player in the League Cup, in a position that is not exactly his, as containment, which totally exhibited him, being targeted by experts and fans for being totally out of rhythm. He also saw action against the athletic bilbao in it Gernika Tree Trophywhere his level was not so noticeable.
Although in the PSV Eindhoven it had continuous minutes, it was not totally immovable. It remains to be seen what he can do in the remainder of the league tournament.
The defender spent four years in Europe with the Celta Vigofrom Saints Lagoon. It was June 24, 2022 when he arrived as America’s reinforcement and although he initially became a starter, he has had ups and downs between his low level and injuries, which have led him to be a bench. Since his return to Mexico, he has played 35 duels with those of Coapa, contributing two goals, however, many point to him as the culprit that the cream-blue team has not been able to lift the title because they have made several mistakes in the lower part, such as it happened in the League Cup 2023.
Despite continuing to be called up to the national team, where he has also shone for his failures, it is clear that he is far from his best version, apart from being close to returning to the Old Continent with the AEK Athens from Greece, which would be his second adventure on the other side of the pond.
The striker spent a year and a half in the Getafe from Spain, however, he never earned a place as a starter, which led him to return with the Chivas. Unfortunately for the striker, injuries have not left him alone and whenever he aims to be the solution to the lack of goal, he is again out of circulation. JJ was in eight duels with the azulones and with the Sacred Flock he achieved just four goals in eleven matches.
It is evident that he still has room for improvement, however, it is clear that he has not done well after being in Europe.
The defense is from the Mexicans who had great success in Europe by going through different squads such as AZ Alkmaar, Spanish, PSV Eindhoven, AS Roma and the Real society. Before arriving in Mexico he had a step through the Al Gharafa from Qatar.
The reality is that it was quickly adopted striped, although it did cost him, because in his first games he was slow and somewhat out of rhythm. Currently he is already a starter and captain, teaming up with Victor Guzman or the Colombian Stefan Medina, bringing a lot of experience and leadership, so much so that the team has been among the favorites for the title in recent tournaments. The four-time World Cup player has already played 71 games with La Pandilla, contributing one goal and one assist.
One of the most criticized. Between 2019 and 2022 he was with the Real Betis and the braga, showing some details with the first without ever becoming a starter. The same thing happened with the national team, small sparks suddenly, but not initially either.
He returned with Tigres at the beginning of 2023 and although he emerged champion, he continued to receive negative comments because it was not exactly a great contribution, since he continued with sudden sparks, without fully convincing the technicians in charge. While he may boast that he wins trophies, he hasn’t quite taken that last step to truly become an idol.
In his favor he has his youth, because at just 23 years old he still has a long way to go, currently having 27 clashes with the cats and just two assists.
tigers He has become an expert in repatriating Mexicans. Before Lainez He brought in the central defender, who at first had to put up with the bench because he had the power to Hugo Ayala, carlos salcedothe Chilean Igor Lichnovsky and Juan Puratabut then came the Brazilian Samir Caetano.
Zancudo discreetly did his job, but it was not until the Clausura 2023 final where he earned a place in the star team doing an excellent job both in the air and in heads-up play. It has not gone badly and it has even sounded to return to Europe. He already accumulates more than one hundred games with the royal team, as well as five scores and one assist.
Not much can be said about the midfielder yet, as he was barely signed by tigers after an adventure in Lille of France and the braga from Portugal, where he could not add the minutes he wanted.
The sub-17 world runner-up played the Champion of Champions against Pachuca that the university students won and also saw action in the League Cup 2023However, he does not have a stellar role, but as soon as he does, the spotlight will be on him.
It is one of the most disappointing to come back from Europe. After raising titles with the eintracht frankfurt from Germany, went through Qatar and finally in Guard1anes 2020 he was signed by Juárez.
The reality is that he suddenly had his flashes, but as the tournament progressed his level went down, the same thing happened in Mazatlan, so much so that they decided not to renew it. Due to all this, he was left without a club, since the best version of him was already quite far away.
With Bravos He went 24 games without scoring or assisting, and with the Cañoneros he lived 30 duels with two goals and four assists.
The defender came to Mexico with Chivas when he was a member of the Royal Salt Lake of the MLS. El Titán was little known, but he earned the respect of the rojiblancos for his dedication, aerial play and strength in one-on-one. That took him to Europe with the Fiorentinaas well as with the eintracht frankfurt.
One more time, tigers He was the one who repatriated him, living great moments, however, he also received endless criticism for his controversial and sudden mistakes. That led him to go to MLS with the Toronto F.C.but quickly came back with Bravos, where he was the leader of the defense, although that did not prevent them from being thrashed continuously. He is now with Cruz Azul, suffering a lot from the bad start in the League and League Cup.
The Kaiser was signed by Lion after his heyday in Barcelona and his passage through new york red bulls of the MLS. His good performances with the Panzas Verdes made them see him again from the Old Continent and he went to the Hellas Verona from Italy.
In the end, the five-time World Cup player returned to Mexico to put on the shirt of the club that saw him born, Atlas, but the reality was far from being that player who amazed the world, because the years weighed too heavily on him, but he left everything in field as always.
Despite this, in 130 matches with the Foxes he contributed six goals and three assists, until he decided to end his career.
