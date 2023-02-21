At the beginning of the season, the Mexican suffered an injury that has kept him off the pitch to this day. The Sevilla soccer player sought to speed up his return to the courts hoping to be part of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup, although, in the end, that goal was not reached. Jesús Manuel had to go through the operating room a second time to clean the bone from the part that had been damaged since the previous summer.
Being already in the second half of the season, where Sevilla will seek to end their chances of relegation and at the same time dream of a place in Europe through La Liga or even winning the Europa League, the return of Corona will be almost a reinforcement for Jorge Sampaoli. The Mexican has been in the final stage of his recovery for a few days now, doing work with the ball, even this weekend if the coach deems it appropriate, he could return to the squad.
From Spain it is reported that Tecatito Corona worked alongside his Sevilla teammates in practice, this means that the recovery stage is complete and now he will seek to find the best sports rhythm possible, that is, adapt to the level of performance necessary. What is a fact is that after months of absence, the return to activity for ‘Tecatito’ will take place in a maximum of two weekends from today.
#Tecatito #Corna #works #Sevilla #squad
