This Saturday, May 13, the festival will take place Tecate Emblem 2023 in Mexico City. After the Spanish singer, Enrique Iglesias, canceled his shoe due to pneumonia, the poster and schedule of the event this Saturday, May 13, underwent some adjustments.

“The artistic community decided to close ranks for the benefit of the fans of our festival, after the news broke just a few moments ago that Enrique Iglesias was prevented from participating by his doctor, due to pneumonia,” Tecate Emblema reported in its social networks.

According to what was reported through the official accounts of the festival, in the place of the interpreter of “Hero” Danna Paola will be presented, who was also part of the first edition of the festival; Kabah, Magneto, Caló, JNS, The Sacados and Litzy, from the 90’s Pop Tour.

With the integration of these artists, the schedules of the second edition of the festival had a change, which was reflected in the last presentations, because it would be Enrique Iglesias who would close this year’s edition.

How were the schedules for today May 13?

Kabah, Magneto, Caló, JNS, The Sacados and Litzy will go out to the Tecate Stage from 10:00 to 11:45 at night.

Bresh will perform at the Shein Stage from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The Chainmokers will be at the Kai Stage from 11:35 to 01:05.

Danna Paola will close from 12:50 to 1:50 in the morning.