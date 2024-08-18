Chihuahua.- The General Directorate of the Colegio de Bachilleres reported through its institutional media that former students Valentina Franco from campus 13 in Delicias, Leonardo Domínguez from campus 8 and Grecia Soto from campus 3, received their “Leaders of Tomorrow” scholarship awarded by the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey Campus Chihuahua and which provides 100 percent support for their higher education studies.

The young people are part of the scholarship recipients of this program, which includes more students from the schools in Ciudad Juárez and the northern region of the state. The students were received by representatives of the Technological Institute.

The Leaders of Tomorrow program is applied throughout the country, seeking to ensure that students who achieve the highest scores in the selection processes and who meet the requirements can pursue their professional studies free of charge.