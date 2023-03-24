He past March 18 of the current year, the Tec Casa Hábitat Raffle was held at 9:30 am inside the Raffle facilities, where Mr. César Iván Dávila García, who is an inspector of the Ministry of the Interior and with the authorities of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, who attested to the act. The first 2 prizes were obtained by forming numbers.

“In this edition, we handed out 12,131 prizes with a total value of $48,788,195! Find out if you won one, click here and enter your ticket number”, shared the Lottery through their official social networks.

Within the file, of the Draw it is reported that due to causes unrelated to the prize, the cars Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid 2022 Modelwhich respond to the prizes of the 5 to 21were replaced by unit valuefor which they will give the winners a bank check for $477,300. This change is made with the authorization of the General Directorate of Games and Sweepstakes of the Ministry of the Interior, with the Official Letter of Modification DGJS/0634/2023. The awards ceremony will take place during the 20 business days counted from the celebration of this Lottery.

The place and the way to claim the prize will be informed to the winner by calling Giveaways Tec Call Centerto the 81-1515-3030during the period stipulated 20 business days.

It should be noted that the time limit for exchanging prizes for the Tec Casa Habitat Raffle will be the next April 17 of the current year. In addition to remembering that, under the permission of the SEGOB, no prize may be awarded after the date already indicated.

Winners List

According to the information that appears within the official site https://www.sorteostec.org/consulta-ganadoresthe winners of this Tec Casa Habitat Raffleare positioned as follows:

Ticket number: 015725

Prize Value: $28,350,000

Ticket number: 025475

Prize Value: $1,000,000

Ticket number: 114997

Prize Value: $783,980

Tec Casa Habitat Draw Winners

In the same way, it was added that the prizes for termination 532° to 12,131° with a total value of $550 in check or cash, as well as the applicable certificate in current Sorteos Tec products, are the following:

It should be noted that in this edition of the Draw, the delivery of 12,131 prizes is reported, so that people interested in knowing if they were winners of any of these numbers, we share with you in the following link, click herethrough which you can see the complete list of winners, or by entering the official portal https://www.sorteostec.org/consulta-ganadores.