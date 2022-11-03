They will be famous. They will be the international protagonists of tomorrow. The headlights turn on young people, very young people. From 20 and under. Here, it is superfluous to go back to who is already a star. For example, the Americans Erryon Knighton, an 18-year-old who in the 200s is world bronze with a personal of 19 “49, or Athing Mu, a twenty-year-old Olympic champion and 800 world champion, unbeaten in the distance by 16 races and 32 months, who just yesterday announced which will be followed by coach Bob Kersee.