the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) invited Simone Tebet (MDB) to take over the Ministry of Planning due to the senator’s performance in the PT campaign in the 2nd round of the elections, according to the future Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT). She gave the statement to journalists in Brasília this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022).

“The president invited Senator Simone Tebet based on her role in the second round, because of her quality as a senator, as a former mayor. That was the reason for the invitation. Because of her ability as a manager, because of what she meant in the second round. We will continue to hold discussions with the parties throughout the week.”he stated.

The deputy also confirmed that the PT has already received a positive signal from the MDB that she will accept the invitation. When asked, Padilha was not clear about who will control the PPI (Investment Partnerships Program). O Power360 found out that the emedebista decided to accept being minister and that the program would be under her responsibility.

“There was no discussion because there is already a structure of the Ministry of Planning proposed by the transition and that was the invitation made to Senator Simone Tebet. Ipea and IBGE are part of the planning ministry. The ministry will be neither less nor greater, regardless of who will occupy it.”said.

The PPI, however, is still undefined, at least publicly. This area would be under the command of Tebet, giving more relevance to the Ministry of Planning. In this scenario, the program would come out of the umbrella of Rui Costa’s Civil House.

Throughout the week, it was considered that Caixa and BB could go to Planning, but the transfer did not materialize.

About the other ministries that still need to be defined will still be negotiated throughout the week, according to Padilha. In the case of the MDB, for example, there was a question whether Tebet would occupy a vacancy destined for the party or join Lula’s quota.

In this 2nd case, the acronym could have 3 ministries. It would be 1 more than the other parties that should make up the base of support for the new government in Congress, with União Brasil, PSD and possibly the PP.