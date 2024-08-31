Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 18:48

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, stated this Saturday, the 31st, that the agenda for the structural review of federal spending will begin in the second half of 2025, with an effect on the 2026 Budget. She cites, as an example, the reexamination of subsidies and rules out the possibility of INSS pensions being on the radar in the discussion on the unlinking of expenses. In addition to pensions, there are other benefits linked to the real adjustment of the minimum wage.

“The time is coming for Congress and the Executive to sit down and see what is possible, in terms of structure, to review public spending. The real review of spending will take place in the second half of next year, aiming for 2026,” declared the minister, in a panel held at Expert Week, in São Paulo.

The years 2023 and 2024 were marked by the “recomposition of the tax burden”, she says, repeating that the path of increasing revenues to meet the fiscal target is running out.

“Anything more could impact the burden; we cannot increase the tax burden,” said the minister.

Control of expenses and analysis of efficiency and quality in the allocation of expenses

Tebet also adds that the economic team has a menu of measures to “modernize public policies”. This reassessment of the quality of spending would also lead to a reduction in expenses.

“Integration of public policies is on our menu; modernization of links is also on our menu. We do not need to change the linkage of pensions; we have other mechanisms,” said the minister.

Regarding subsidy control, she said it is necessary to evaluate which ones really serve public interests.

He also stated that since the beginning of the term, the government has been looking to control public spending. Reducing tax expenditures is one of the priorities of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.