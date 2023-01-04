Planning Minister Simone Tebet said this Wednesday (January 4, 2023) that there is no discussion in the government about a possible pension reform.

“I did not see this at any time during the campaign, in the 2nd round, and I walked with President Lula during a good part of the 2nd round, and I did not see at any time this agenda of a possible review of the pension reform being put forward, nor in the program of the government, nor in the speech of the president”, said.

On Sunday (January 1, 2023), the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, stated that he would create a commission with employer, worker and government representatives to evaluate the changes made to the retirement system in 2019.

“I think it’s more of an expression by the Minister of Social Security in the sense of evaluating one item or another. But, I repeat, I think it was a personal position of Minister Lupi”, emphasized Tebet.

For her, the ministries that were recreated still lack the necessary structure for analyzes and diagnoses. “That’s why, from time to time, a mismatched speech comes out. They are not serious mistakes, they are situations that will be repositioned”said.

This Wednesday, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, also denied that there was a proposal to review the Social Security reform, or any other, under analysis. Costa was appointed by the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to be a kind of “manager” of the body of ministers.

Tebet participated in the inauguration ceremony of Marina Silva in charge of the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, at the Planalto Palace. Tebet said he will guarantee the resources so that the folder can develop the necessary public policies.

Lupi’s statement had reverberated in the financial market because the Social Security reform contained the increase in government spending on pensions. A retreat in the amendments would leave the federal Executive’s accounts in a more delicate situation.

The 2023 Budget projects a negative balance of BRL 231.5 billion in public quotas, which is equivalent to 2% of GDP. The figure already includes the BRL 170 billion outside the spending ceiling that Congress, still in 2022, authorized the new government to spend.