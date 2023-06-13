Minister of Planning and Budget mentions the 1.9% increase in GDP in the 1st quarter of 2023 and the slowdown in inflation

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet (MDB), said this Monday (June 12, 2023) that O growth of the Brazilian economy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter of 2023 and the inflation slowdown beyond what the financial market expected build the “perfect environment” for the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central bank)discuss the reduction in the basic interest rate, the Selic, today at 13.75%. The collegiate meets again on the 20th and 21st of June. “[O Copom pode] discuss or at least signal at the next meeting any discussion of interest rates. Even if it doesn’t fall in this 1st meeting, but it signals in the next one that we can already count on a reduction in the interest rate.”