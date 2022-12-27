Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) should be chosen in the coming days to head the Ministry of Planning. The participation of the emedebista in the future government is today the main uncertainty surrounding the Esplanada dos Ministérios of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The future finance minister, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday, the 26th, that the senator is “very qualified” and does not see “difficulties” in her assuming the Ministry of Planning. “Simone is a very qualified politician, she is a person who knows how to work in a team, she is a person who was running for president of the Republic, with a lot of respectability. I don’t see any difficulty with that. Quite the contrary, I think she is a person who added during the campaign”, said Haddad.

🇧🇷 Lula’s government will start repealing weapons by annulling 8 decrees and an ordinance

According to reports from Lula’s surroundings heard by the Estadão, the idea is that the portfolio commanded by Tebet should have among its attributions the management of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), responsible for running public-private partnerships. Tebet arrives on Monday night, the 26th, in Brasília and should meet the president-elect tomorrow. Lula has already defined the names of 21 ministers and the rest should be announced on Wednesday, the 28th.

Today the PPI is within the Ministry of Economy, which will be dismembered in Lula’s government. Initially, the idea was that the program that deals with concessions and public-private partnerships would be transferred to the Civil House, which will be headed by Rui Costa.

The senator, who was in third place in the 2022 presidential elections and ends her term in Congress this year, also asked that Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil be under the umbrella of Planning, but the idea was immediately discarded. Traditionally, public banks are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance, which from January 2023 will be headed by Fernando Haddad.

The Mato Grosso do Sul parliamentarian had the goal of taking over the Ministry of Social Development, but the portfolio was handed over to the elected senator Wellington Dias (PT-PI). The senator went so far as to say that she would not accept commanding any portfolio that was not in charge of social programs, but she started to evaluate other options after meeting with Lula last week.

Before Tebet, other names were considered for the folder. To balance Haddad’s profile at the Farm, which is closely linked to Lula, the idea was to include an economist with a more liberal tendency. Persio Arida, one of the creators of the Plano Real, was invited, but declined. There was also an attempt to call the economist André Lara Resende, who, along with Arida, was the main mentor of the proposal that gave rise to the Real Plan, but he also declined the invitation.

Haddad even tried to find a solution within politics and sounded out the interest of elected senator Renan Filho (MDB-AL) for the position. However, the MDB bench in the Senate did not accept it and showed a preference for a portfolio capable of being delivered directly to the population. The tendency is for Renan Filho to be chosen Minister of Transport.

In addition to Tebet and the senator elected by Alagoas, the MDB must also have a nominee in the Ministry of Cities. However, there is still uncertainty. The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, has shown preference for Jader Filho, his brother, to be chosen. Pará elected nine MDB federal deputies this year, which strengthens the governor in the negotiations. Despite this, part of the Chamber’s bench prefers that the chosen one be José Priante, who is the governor’s cousin, but also has dialogue with more emedebists in addition to the Pará bench.

Other parties are also talking to the president-elect to nominate ministers. União Brasil takes the choice of Bahian deputy Elmar Nascimento to head the Ministry of National Integration for granted. Even so, party members will avoid classifying themselves as a base and already have a speech ready to disassociate themselves from Elmar’s choice. The idea is to award the nomination to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with whom the deputy from Bahia is close. The effort to avoid classifying himself as a lulist is due to an attempt to keep senators who are opponents of Lula in the caption, such as Sergio Moro (PR), Alan Rick (AC) and Márcio Bittar.

In turn, the PSD will have senators Alexandre Silveira (MG) in the portfolio of Mines and Energy and Carlos Fávaro (MT) in the Ministry of Agriculture. In addition, the acronym’s bench in the Chamber tries to place the deputy Pedro Paulo (RJ), an ally of the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, in the Ministry of Tourism.