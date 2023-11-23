Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/23/2023 – 17:52

Planning Minister Simone Tebet stated that, despite the challenges, the zero deficit target for 2024 is not a threat to the budget for the environmental agenda. She highlighted the transversality of the agenda, which cuts across several ministries, in addition to resources for the area that will come from raising funds with green bonds in the foreign market and international funds with contributions from other governments. The statements were made alongside the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, during the 2nd Public Spending Assessment and Improvement Seminar – Environmental Agenda, in a panel on the government’s articulation around the environmental agenda.

“In relation to the zero deficit, in the Brazilian budget we have several ministries with markers and transversal actions with budgetary resources for the environmental agenda. Secondly, there is the issue of green bonds and, thirdly, there are the resources that we are expecting from governments via international funds”, said Tebet.

She also highlighted that multilateral organizations – such as IDB, World Bank and CAF – have sustainability as a central axis in strategic plans and that the government itself favors projects with a green footprint for directing external financing.

Regarding the issuance of green bonds, Tebet highlighted that they are issued with lower interest rates abroad, generating lower debt, and tying a commitment to apply resources for environmental protection projects.

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, said that the government is preparing an instrument that would involve a type of payment for preserved hectares, with the aim of preserving forests. The mechanism was developed by the Ministries of Environment, Foreign Affairs and Finance, and will be announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at an appropriate time.