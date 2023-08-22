Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 11:35 am

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, said this Tuesday, the 22nd, that the portfolio has discussed a fiscal space of R$ 32 billion with Congress to give continuity to public policies. The statement was made on the eve of the Chamber of Deputies to define whether or not to maintain the amendment, included by the Senate to the fiscal framework, which provides for conditional expenses in the 2024 budget.

“We are discussing fiscal space to solve and give continuity to all the public policies that started in January”, said Tebet, during the first Seminar Evaluation and Improvement of Public Expenditure, organized by the Ministry of Planning.

During his speech, Tebet highlighted the team’s courage to evaluate public policies and define whether or not certain programs are on the right path.

She assessed that the country spends a lot and spends poorly and defended the need to reallocate expenses in the budget, which does not necessarily mean cutting expenses.

Tebet highlighted that, in previous administrations, there was not the courage assumed by the current management to reassess spending on public policies. “More than 60 public policies were evaluated in recent years, worth BRL 1 trillion, and none were changed due to lack of courage”, he said.

The minister stated that Planning assumed, in short, three priorities in this government: improvement of the public policies evaluated, change in the budget weight and collaboration in the new Brazilian tax system.

She once again reinforced her concern with fiscal responsibility, while maintaining her commitment to the social agenda.