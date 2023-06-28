Minister defended a mechanism to ease the inflation considered if the Senate changes are overturned

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, said this Wednesday (June 28, 2023) that changing the fiscal framework is a “political decision” of Congress, but defended a mechanism to ease the inflation considered in case the Senate changes are overturned.

With the approval of the text by the senators, the government obtained space of at least R$ 32 billion through additional credit, which will already be foreseen in the budget law. It was won after the government gave up on changing the inflation correction of the fiscal rule, as shown by the Power360.

“This amendment by the Senate does not change the merits of what the National Congress wants, which is to be able to guarantee that we will not inflate inflation by estimation. So, the only thing we are asking the deputies is exactly that we can put in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) now and in the LOA (Annual Budget Law) the following condition: making room for expenditure conditioned to a possible increase in inflation. ”

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (without party-AP), presented an amendment to anticipate the possibility of additional credit in the LOA. The measure came after the Lula government gave up changing the inflation reference period for the correction in the new fiscal rule, as found by the Power360.

With the amendment, the government obtains the space of “about” R$ 32 billion, considering Randofe’s text. Here’s the full (108 KB).

Tax in the 2nd semester

The minister also said that the tax reform was already “matured” in the House and therefore should move more quickly.

“The tax was more mature in the Chamber because it had already been discussed and voted on and, in the Senate, it requires a little more dialogue, not only with the sectors, but due to the federal pact, a little more dialogue and comfort for the States”he stated.

Party leaders in the Chamber, however, say it is difficult for the text to pass before the recess, which begins on July 18. They believe it will be a good semester for the government if the deputies approve the fiscal framework and the Carf (Tax Resources Administration Council) bill within that period.

The draftsman of the proposal, congressperson Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), said that the tax reform project must be voted on the 1st week of July, according to the calendar established by the President of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

According to Tebet, it will be possible to give more “comfort” to the States about possible losses with the reform. In the Chamber, however, the idea is that both the public and private sectors still have restrictions with the proposal.

“In the Senate, we will be able to give the governors that comfort that no state will lose in the next 8 years. This percentage change will be gradual and, more than that, that the individual growth that the reform will guarantee for Brazil, at least 1% per year more GDP growth, will already compensate and inject money into public coffers state and localsaid the minister.