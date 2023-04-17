According to the Minister of Planning, President Lula “will not break a campaign promise”

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet (MDB), said on Monday (17.Apr.2023) that the minimum wage will have a real increase in 2024. She said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) committed to the measure and that the Chief Executive “will not break a campaign promise“.

“There is not the slightest chance that the president not give a real increase in the minimum wage”declared Tebet during the presentation of details of the LDO project (Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias).

Watch (1h13min):