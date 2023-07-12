According to the minister, the projection is conservative; government intends to zero the negative balance next year

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, said this Wednesday (July 12, 2023) that the government’s public accounts may have a primary deficit of up to R$ 30 billion in 2024. The estimate would be conservative for the economic team, which intends to zero the negative balance in the accounts in the next year. In an interview with GloboNews, Tebet further stated that he has “cards in the hole” to increase revenue, without raising the tax burden.