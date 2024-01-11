The 2023 IPCA was 4.62%, within the tolerance range of 4.75% established by the CMN and the lowest since 2020

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, celebrated this Thursday (11 January 2024) the return of inflation to within the target ceiling established by the CMN (National Monetary Council).

“Let’s continue doing our homework to repeat in 2024 the good economic results obtained last year, focusing on employment, income and people’s quality of life”said Tebet, in your profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) registered an increase of 0.56% in December, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The indicator, considered the official one for evaluating inflation in the country, closed 2023 with an accumulated increase of 4.62%.

According to IBGE data, this is the first time that the indicator has been within the target ceiling stipulated by the CMN since 2020. The inflation target defined for this year was 3.25%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points. more or less. Therefore, the maximum range was 4.75%.